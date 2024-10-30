Ariana Grande's slim look in Glinda gown raises health concern pre-'Wicked'

Ariana Grande appeared to be getting back into character of “Glinda the Good Witch” when she arrived in a white gown at the 2024 WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Tuesday.

According to Daily Mail, the 31-year-old singer and actress showed off her dress on the red carpet, as well as some of her many tattoos, including a recently inked image of her Wicked character on the back of her hand.

Moreover, Grande displayed her figure at the awards ceremony after her fans began voicing concerns about her appearance and weight on social media in recent weeks.

As per the publication, joining the blonde beauty at the show was her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo, and the two had a sweet reunion on the red carpet.

Additionally, the 7 Rings singer was decked out in a white Vivienne Westwood gown with an old-fashioned skirt and it featured a trim bodice with intricate, shimmering embroidery in floral designs, which continued down to her shoe-length skirt, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, she stuck with the blonde hair that she had worn lately, and had it wrapped up into an elegant bun, which put the spotlight on her made-up face.

The Thank U, Next singer completed her look with thick diamond strands wrapped around her neck, along with rows of gleaming earrings.

It is worth mentioning that Ariana's dress perfectly fits her character Glinda in Wicked, and her costar Cynthia took the same approach by wearing a green dress, which would have suited her green-skinned character Elphaba, as per the publication’s report.