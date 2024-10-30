Liam Payne's death investigator reveals next move

Authorities are reportedly investigating who sold drugs to Liam Payne after multiple substances were found in the musician’s system prior to his death at the age of 31.

According to US Weekly, on Tuesday, October 29, Buenos Aires authorities looked into how “pink cocaine,” a recreational drug typically mixing methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA, in addition to cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack came into Payne’s possession before his October 16 death after a third-floor fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Moreover, as per the outlet, “They are looking to investigate who sold the drugs to Payne and how those substances reached the room.”

It is worthy to notice that the source claimed, “it cannot be ruled out that the substances were provided by someone from the hotel,” however, this possibility has not been confirmed.

Additionally, the publication also spoke with a staff member at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on Tuesday, who declined to provide any comment regarding where the drugs came from.

Furthermore, the investigation came after a partial autopsy showed that Payne had pink cocaine, cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack in his system, according to an October 21 report published by ABC News.

Meanwhile, an aluminum pipe was also reportedly found in Payne’s hotel room and Buenos Aires emergency services chief Alberto Crescenti said at the time that Payne suffered “serious injuries” that proved untreatable by the time first responders arrived on the scene after the fall, as per La Nacion.