Britney Spears makes 'shocking' revelation about her love life

Britney Spears has shocked her fans by revealing private details of her love life on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the Princess of Pop revealed that she “used to sleep outside” after fighting with her ex during trips.

“I’m honestly not ashamed to say this, but whenever me and my ex would come here, we fought,” wrote Britney, who is currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos.

“Not one time did I sleep in [the] bed with him !!! I got a pillow and would sleep outside,” said the songstress without revealing the name of ex.

The 42-year-old singer then shared some other reasons why she chose not to share a bed with her ex during the trip.

“I like the sound of the fountain outside !!!” Britney continued. “I wanted to whisper the secrets of the universe.”

The Grammy winner then admitted to sleeping indoors during this trip, penning, “I’ve stayed inside a lot this trip because it’s insanely hot !!!”