 
Geo News

Taylor Swift lauds Sabrina Carpenter for performing at Eras Tour on day off

Taylor Swift gives a special shoutout to Sabrina Carpenter for performing at an Eras Tour concert in New Orleans on her day off

By
Web Desk
|

October 30, 2024

Taylor Swift lauds Sabrina Carpenter for performing at Eras Tour on day off
Taylor Swift lauds Sabrina Carpenter for performing at Eras Tour on day off

Taylor Swift has praised her pal Sabrina Carpenter for her surprise performance at Saturday night’s Eras Tour concert in New Orleans.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 34-year-old singer commemorated her “three magical nights” at Caesars Superdome by posting a photo of herself performing alongside Sabrina.

“One of the things I’ll always remember from this weekend was getting to surprise the crowd with a performance by the pop princess of our dreams: @sabrinacarpenter,” Taylor began the lengthy post.

“Side note: She had one day off from her very exhaustive tour schedule,” continued the songstress, referring to Sabrina's Short n’ Sweet tour.

“Her show is physically full on and spectacular, and she could’ve been resting in her time off,” penned the Lover hitmaker. “One of the reasons I respect her so much is that she does things like this, goes out of her way to give fans a surprise moment they didn’t expect.”

“She’s as real as they come and I’m so thankful she did that for us,” Taylor added.

Taylor Swift lauds Sabrina Carpenter for performing at Eras Tour on day off

For those unversed, Sabrina sent the crowd into a frenzy on October 26 when she joined the pop star on stage to sing a mashup of her song Espresso, Please Please Please and Taylor’s song Is It Over Now.

True extent of Liam Payne's mental health gets exposed from before balcony plunge
True extent of Liam Payne's mental health gets exposed from before balcony plunge
Meghan Markle urged to safeguard her dignity
Meghan Markle urged to safeguard her dignity
Britney Spears makes 'shocking' revelation about her love life
Britney Spears makes 'shocking' revelation about her love life
Sophie Turner on why she rushed to leave US after Joe Jonas split
Sophie Turner on why she rushed to leave US after Joe Jonas split
Caitlyn Jenner celebrates turning 75 with Brody Jenner, Kim Kardashian
Caitlyn Jenner celebrates turning 75 with Brody Jenner, Kim Kardashian
J Balvin remembers 'best friend' Liam Payne after his death
J Balvin remembers 'best friend' Liam Payne after his death
Harry Styles tops as wealthiest star with Brit celebs under 30 list
Harry Styles tops as wealthiest star with Brit celebs under 30 list
Hilarie Burton Morgan pays sweet tribute to favorite friends amid tough times
Hilarie Burton Morgan pays sweet tribute to favorite friends amid tough times