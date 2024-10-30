Taylor Swift lauds Sabrina Carpenter for performing at Eras Tour on day off

Taylor Swift has praised her pal Sabrina Carpenter for her surprise performance at Saturday night’s Eras Tour concert in New Orleans.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 34-year-old singer commemorated her “three magical nights” at Caesars Superdome by posting a photo of herself performing alongside Sabrina.

“One of the things I’ll always remember from this weekend was getting to surprise the crowd with a performance by the pop princess of our dreams: @sabrinacarpenter,” Taylor began the lengthy post.

“Side note: She had one day off from her very exhaustive tour schedule,” continued the songstress, referring to Sabrina's Short n’ Sweet tour.

“Her show is physically full on and spectacular, and she could’ve been resting in her time off,” penned the Lover hitmaker. “One of the reasons I respect her so much is that she does things like this, goes out of her way to give fans a surprise moment they didn’t expect.”

“She’s as real as they come and I’m so thankful she did that for us,” Taylor added.

For those unversed, Sabrina sent the crowd into a frenzy on October 26 when she joined the pop star on stage to sing a mashup of her song Espresso, Please Please Please and Taylor’s song Is It Over Now.