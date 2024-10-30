Matthew Perry's step dad breaks silence on pain behind the scenes: ‘He'd pinch himself'

Matthew Perry’s step dad Keith Morrison, has just stepped forward with some candid insights into the actor’s life, prior to his passing.

News about all of this has been shared during Mr Morrison’s interview with People magazine.

According to the outlet Mr Morrison highlighted all that was going on behind the scenes, rather candidly.

He began by saying, “There was a period where you'd pick up a tabloid and you'd see a picture of an overweight actor looking not great, walking along the street or going to a restaurant.

“And he, I think, had [felt] that he failed,” he also admitted.

Before signing off the expert also went as far as to say, “He didn't understand that he was somebody who was loved — he would never have believed it.”

Later on, into the chat Mr Morrison also admitted that everything seemed to ‘flip’ after his 2022 memoir released, titled Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

“He came back from the book tour and he still was pinching himself, [saying] ‘I can't believe that people actually seem to like me’,” he admitted.

“It was brutally out there and he seemed to be at a place where he had finally beaten it. I think he put that in the book in a way, hoping that he would beat this. Maybe if I say it in public, if I say it in a book, if they remind me of it all the time, maybe I can succeed. He put it all out there", Morrison, also added before signing off.