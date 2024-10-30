Meghan Markle's biggest misunderstanding comes to light

Experts have just shed some light on Meghan Markle’s biggest misunderstanding in life, that cost her a future in the Firm.

Royal commentator and author Tina Brown made these comments public during one of her recent interviews for her book called The Palace Papers.

The interview in question happened with ITV and featured a candid admission by the expert, highlighting just how badly Meghan’s failed at understanding the royal role.

According to Ms Bown, “I think that was her fundamental sense of misunderstanding of what was going to happen when she joined the Royal Family.”

Because “[Meghan] saw the palaces and Diana as this global humanitarian superstar, but forgot that for 16 or 17 years Diana worked like a dog within the royal family doing a great deal of very humdrum assignments.”

“[Meghan] reinforced it; the situation reinforced that problem,” he also added.

However the expert did admit that the issues between Prince Harry and his brother however, weren’t her fault because, “William was being groomed to be king, his destiny was clear his path was clear and at that point, the memo sort of hit him that he was number two and he would be treated as number two.”

In a later interview with The Washington Post Ms Bown echoed similar sentiments and said,“They both completely underestimated what it was going to be like without the palace platform. The palace has amazing convening power.”