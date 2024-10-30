Prince Harry dubbed 'black sheep' of British monarchy

Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump has dubbed Prince Harry a "black sheep" of the British royal family, who has done a "huge detriment" to the monarchy.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Donald Trump’s son likened Prince Harry to a "black sheep" who has "gone off the deep end" and "doesn't exactly know where he is, led by a wife that is pretty unpopular."

Eric said that Archie and Lilibet doting father let his family down when he quit the monarchy and moved to California with wife Meghan and son Archie in 2020.

Prince Harry lives in California with Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.

“You look at this one black sheep who doesn't exactly know where he is, led by a wife that is pretty unpopular, both here and over where you are,” Eric added.

Donald Trump’s son made these remarks about Harry and Meghan amid the California-based royal couple’s ongoing rift with the royal family.

Meghan and Harry, who were once tremendously popular in the US, have nosedived in the country's popularity polls following the release of the duke’s bombshell memoir Spare in January 2023.