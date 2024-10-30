Prince Harry receives message from Donald Trump's son amid US visa row

Prince Harry has received a message from Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump amid the duke’s US visa row.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Eric Trump also revealed what could happen to the father of Archie and Lilibet US visa if his dad is elected to the White House next week.

He suggested that the duke might avoid deportation as his US visa is safe because 'no one cares' about him or his 'unpopular' wife Meghan Markle.

King Charles younger son has been facing allegations he may have lied about his drug use when he applied for his US visa after he admitted taking drugs in his bombshell memoir, Spare in 2023.

"Truthfully, I don't give a damn about Prince Harry, and I don't think this country does either," Eric Trump said, adding “I don't give a damn if he did drugs. It means nothing.

“I can tell you that our father and our entire family has tremendous respect for the monarchy.”

He continued, “You look at this one black sheep who doesn't exactly know where he is, led by a wife that is pretty unpopular, both here and over where you are.”