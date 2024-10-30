 
Geo News

Prince Harry receives message from Donald Trump's son amid US visa row

Donald Trump's son also called Prince Harry 'black sheep', led by his wife Meghan Markle who is 'pretty unpopular'

By
Web Desk
|

October 30, 2024

Prince Harry receives message from Donald Trumps son amid US visa row
Prince Harry receives message from Donald Trump's son amid US visa row

Prince Harry has received a message from Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump amid the duke’s US visa row.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Eric Trump also revealed what could happen to the father of Archie and Lilibet US visa if his dad is elected to the White House next week.

He suggested that the duke might avoid deportation as his US visa is safe because 'no one cares' about him or his 'unpopular' wife Meghan Markle.

King Charles younger son has been facing allegations he may have lied about his drug use when he applied for his US visa after he admitted taking drugs in his bombshell memoir, Spare in 2023.

"Truthfully, I don't give a damn about Prince Harry, and I don't think this country does either," Eric Trump said, adding “I don't give a damn if he did drugs. It means nothing.

“I can tell you that our father and our entire family has tremendous respect for the monarchy.”

He continued, “You look at this one black sheep who doesn't exactly know where he is, led by a wife that is pretty unpopular, both here and over where you are.”

Lucas Bravo reveals frustration over 'Emily in Paris' script
Lucas Bravo reveals frustration over 'Emily in Paris' script
Prince William's comments about Prince Harry land him under a microscope
Prince William's comments about Prince Harry land him under a microscope
Prince William releases statement as Princess Eugenie shocks Prince Harry
Prince William releases statement as Princess Eugenie shocks Prince Harry
Hugh Grant shares rocking experience at Taylor Swift show
Hugh Grant shares rocking experience at Taylor Swift show
King Charles doctors take major step as monarch leaves team concerned with latest move video
King Charles doctors take major step as monarch leaves team concerned with latest move
Chris Brown meddles in Diddy's sons and Ray J's fight at Halloween party
Chris Brown meddles in Diddy's sons and Ray J's fight at Halloween party
Lady Gaga shares art to deal with 'inner demons' amid 'Disease' video
Lady Gaga shares art to deal with 'inner demons' amid 'Disease' video
‘Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo hints at quitting rom-com series
‘Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo hints at quitting rom-com series