Prince William's comments about Prince Harry land him under a microscope

Prince William’s reasons for taking prince Harry’s name in public for the very first time has just been put under a microscope, and urged an expert to step forward as well.

A comment about the whole thing has been shared by royal commentator and author Angela Levin.

She touched on everything during one of her most recent interviews with GB News host Nana Akua.

During that chat the expert explained Prince William’s intentions for all of it and said, “William started talking about what his mother did with him. William is absolutely right. If he is telling the story, to say ‘Harry was there’ is right because he was there.

But “It doesn’t mean, ‘I forgive him and I want to be friends again’, I don’t think that is the case at all,” she admitted later on as well.

Because, “He just wanted to say what happened and I don’t think William would want to do that now because he is protecting his wife hugely.”

Before concluding she also made it a point to note, “She is still not completely OK. She is alright but very careful. William was absolutely furious with Harry and the best way to deal with that is not to see him.”