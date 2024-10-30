Olivia Rodrigo talks about different ‘perspectives' about ‘Guts World Tour' film

Olivia Rodrigo, whose new concert film Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour got its OTT release, talked about different “perspectives” about her upcoming movie.



The 21-year-old pop star told The Hollywood Reporter that she thinks the movie shows some different "perspectives" and "angles".

“It feels fresh and exciting even if you have watched it before,” the singer added.

Olivia said that she had performed at much smaller venues on her first tour, admitting that they "felt so different".

Moreover, the déjà vu hitmaker also revealed, "This has always been my dream, as evidenced by those home movies of me putting on shows to my stuffed animals.”

She added, “And I’m really grateful that it happened in this way and I get to live out my dream every night.”

"It’s really special. I’m a very lucky girl," the Traitor singer further added.

The Vampire crooner also expressed that she hopes that her fans will enjoy her newly released film.

"That’s what was really exciting to me about putting this on Netflix,” she said, adding, People who maybe weren’t able to get a ticket are going to be able to watch it.”

Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour concert film is streaming on Netflix.