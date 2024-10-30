‘Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo hints at quitting rom-com series

Emily in Paris actor Lucas Bravo, who plays Emily’s on-off love interest Gabriel, recently hinted that he might quit the American-French rom-com show.



The French actor, in an interview with IndieWire criticised the Netflix series, saying, “I’m not going to lie, I’ve been frustrated with the direction my character is taking.”

The 36-year-old actor added, “But we’ll see where it goes. The show is not over.”

While explaining the reason why he is “frustrated” with his character’s journey in the show, the actor said that the “sexy chef” was very much part of him in season one, however, it grew apart season after season.

The actor cited the reason as “the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take.”

The actor also expressed his concerns about the direction of his character that he is now questioning whether he wants to be a part of it, acknowledging the “lack of risk” in the show’s storytelling.

“It makes me question if I want to be part of season five... because my contract ends at season four,” he said.

However, Bravo concluded his interview by saying that he “loves the show” as “it started everything” for him.