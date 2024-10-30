Sophie Turner gets honest about things just 'piling on her'

Sophie Turner has finally gotten candid about the real reason she chose to leave the US and move back to the UK, amid her divorce proceedings with Joe Jonas.

The star weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with Harper’s Bazaar.

For those unversed, Turner is set to receive the Performance Award at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2024.

With the divorce being at the cusp, she admitted that her love for British chocolate was huge, right from the beginning, and when she was in the US, “Every city we ended up in, the first thing I’d do was find a British shop and stock up on a month’s worth of chocolate...”

In regards to what she made her decide to move away though, the Game of Thrones actress admitted, “The gun violence, Roe v Wade being overturned... Everything just kind of piled on,” and led her to finalizing her decision.

Right now, Turner has been cozying up to aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, since her move back, and even when Instagram official recently.