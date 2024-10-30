 
King Charles doctors take major step as monarch leaves team concerned with latest move

King Charles will be taking a break after returning to UK from Australia and Samoa trip as doctors are concerned about his health

October 30, 2024

King Charles has reportedly left his doctors concerned about his health following the monarch’s major move during his Australia and Samoa tour last week.

According to a report by InStyle, King Charles took a break from his cancer treatments amid his visit, and the move has left his doctors concerned about his health.

The outlet, citing a report by Daily Mail, says, "[T]here's concern among the king's medical team after an anonymous palace briefing that he will be returning to a full program of overseas tours in 2025."

"Having skipped his cancer treatment regime to make the latest tour—and with no one certain how his body has coped—it was planned that he would take time off on his return, allowing him to recover and for doctors to carry out a full assessment of his well-being."

Meanwhile, there are also reports King Charles cancer diagnosis will not prevent him flying abroad next year for foreign visits.

A Buckingham Palace official said, "We´re now working on a pretty normal looking full overseas tour programme for next year, which is a high for us to end on, to know that we can be thinking in those terms."

