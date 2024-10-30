Chris Brown meddles in Diddy's sons and Ray J's fight at Halloween party

Chris Brown called a truce between the sons of disgraced music mogul Sean Diddy Combs and Ray J.

The Bad Boy Records founder’s three sons—Quincy Brown, 33, Justin Combs, 30, and Christian Combs, 26—engaged in a heated altercation with the actor, 43, outside Unruly Agency CEO Tara Electra’s Halloween bash Saturday, Page Six reported.

As per an insider, things took a turn in the parking lot after the star-studded party ended.

Ray was accompanied by Amber Rose and his manager, David Weintraub.

Our source claimed Combs' sons surrounded the singer over Ray’s recent comments about their father, who is currently awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

“When the party ended, all three of the brothers were talking s*** to Ray and he was ignoring it because he was with Amber,” the source told the publication.

The exchange eventually led to the men chest-bumping one another.

Brown, 35, witnessed the quarrel from his car and quickly intervened.

The insider added that the Influence hitmaker, 35, and Weintraub managed to prevent the argument from escalating into physical violence.

A source also claimed that the Combs brothers approached Ray on three different occasions about remarks he’s made about the Revolt co-founder, 54.

“Ray J is always going to stand his ground on what he says, but he has never said anything negative about Diddy’s situation,” the source maintained.