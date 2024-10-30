Hugh Grant shares rocking experience at Taylor Swift show

Hugh Grant’s daughter was a big Swiftie, so he took her to her show. The British star said what happened next was a stunning experience.



It was in June when the craze of the Carolina hitmaker swept the U.K. after her hit Eras Tour made a touchdown in the country.

Speaking to NME, the Notting Hill star recalled he put out some feelers to his team about getting the tickets because his daughter was a big fan of Taylor. “To my astonishment, [Swift and her team] said: ‘Come along.’”

At the concert, he recalled that his daughter and her friend were “bopping away” as he was joined by the Grammy winner’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in a VIP area.

“We were doing Tequila shots. We got absolutely smashed,” he added. “I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Sharing her experience at the time, Hugh tweeted, “Dear Taylor, you have an incredible show, an amazing and [very] hospitable team and an excellent if gigantic boyfriend. Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old.”

To which Taylor replied back, “As a long time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture.” Grant told NME it was “extremely nice” to hear Swift was a fan. “She and her team are very hospitable and it’s a great show.”