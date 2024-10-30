 
Prince William releases statement as Princess Eugenie shocks Prince Harry

October 30, 2024

Prince William has released a meaningful statement amid reports Princess Eugenie has decided to leave Portugal for the UK on a ‘permanent basis’ days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased luxury home near her.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter is reportedly taking big step following reports she finds herself in a difficult position, balancing her friendship with Harry and Meghan against her loyalty to the royal family.

The royal source told the Daily Express, "Eugenie is adamant that she wants to head back to the UK on a more permanent basis and use the villa in Portugal as a holiday home."

Amid these reports, Kensington Palace shared a clip from Prince William’s upcoming documentary on social media with big announcement.

It said, “The two-part documentary follows the first year of @HomewardsUK, our ambitious five-year programme aiming to show that it is possible to end homelessness.”

In the documentary, Prince William is heard saying, “I am conscious that it is a team environment, it’s a team game, so please do feel free to pile in when you need to.” 

