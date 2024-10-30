 
Prince Harry's royal clout is making Meghan Markle upset

Meghan Markle is starting to become really upset about the clout Prince Harry holds

October 30, 2024

Meghan Markle reportedly has a lot of anger and resentment towards Prince Harry’s royal clout.

All of this has been unearthed by an insider that is well placed within the Sussexes’ social scene.

The conversation began once the inside sat for their candid chat, with GB News.

There they admitted that the Duke and Duchess “haven't done themselves any favors by doing so many separate events but this is what they have decided to do as it works best for them at the moment as a couple and they both feel they can shine at events that are close to their hearts.”

“But it does upset her that, while Harry was getting praised for all of his appearances, she is getting criticized for what she says, what she wears, etc and it brings back hurtful memories of when she was a royal.”

The same insider also fueled rumors that Meghan intended on “conquering Hollywood” by way of royal clout. This was all in an effort to “have Tinseltown in a fury to make her an A-lister” the source explained, but “it didn't turn out that way, and backfired on her in ways she likely still regrets.”

