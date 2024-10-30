Photo: Mariah Carey becomes obsessed with rehearsing for major gig: Source

Mariah Carey is reportedly working day in and out for her much-awaited performances for Christmas.

According to a source privy to Life & Style, this gig has become a major obsession for the songstress, who is reportedly facing money problems.

“Mariah’s always been turbo charged when it comes to Christmas, but this year she’s pushing herself to extremes,” said a source.

The spy also dished, “She’s rehearsing non-stop and not getting enough sleep. It’s become a real obsession.”

“She’s always been a night owl, but lately there are many nights where she’s up until well past dawn, pacing in the studio, going over every tiny detail of her performances,” they remarked in conclusion about All I Want For Christmas Is You crooner.

In the wake of financial struggles, Mariah is also battling grief as she lost her mother and estranged sister on the same day earlier this year.

Apart from this, she is also facing her brother in court about a lawsuit which is anything but over.