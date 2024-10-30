 
Geo News

Mariah Carey becomes obsessed with rehearsing for major gig: Source

Mariah Carey has reportedly doubled down on rehearsing for performances as she grieves the loss of her mother and estranged sister

By
Web Desk
|

October 30, 2024

Photo: Mariah Carey becomes obsessed with rehearsing for major gig: Source
Photo: Mariah Carey becomes obsessed with rehearsing for major gig: Source

Mariah Carey is reportedly working day in and out for her much-awaited performances for Christmas.

According to a source privy to Life & Style, this gig has become a major obsession for the songstress, who is reportedly facing money problems.

“Mariah’s always been turbo charged when it comes to Christmas, but this year she’s pushing herself to extremes,” said a source.

The spy also dished, “She’s rehearsing non-stop and not getting enough sleep. It’s become a real obsession.”

“She’s always been a night owl, but lately there are many nights where she’s up until well past dawn, pacing in the studio, going over every tiny detail of her performances,” they remarked in conclusion about All I Want For Christmas Is You crooner.

In the wake of financial struggles, Mariah is also battling grief as she lost her mother and estranged sister on the same day earlier this year. 

Apart from this, she is also facing her brother in court about a lawsuit which is anything but over. 

Matty Healy reveals why people hated 1975 band
Matty Healy reveals why people hated 1975 band
Paul Mescal breaks silence over awkward Saoirse Ronan interview video
Paul Mescal breaks silence over awkward Saoirse Ronan interview
Prince Harry's royal clout is making Meghan Markle upset
Prince Harry's royal clout is making Meghan Markle upset
Reese Witherspoon and son Deacon slay in black at 2024 WSJ
Reese Witherspoon and son Deacon slay in black at 2024 WSJ
Queen Camilla reduced to tears by King Charles' scary admission about battling cancer
Queen Camilla reduced to tears by King Charles' scary admission about battling cancer
Prince Harry receives message from Donald Trump's son amid US visa row
Prince Harry receives message from Donald Trump's son amid US visa row
Anna Kendrick shares humanitarian goal she achieved with 'Woman of the Hour' video
Anna Kendrick shares humanitarian goal she achieved with 'Woman of the Hour'
Meghan Markle's biggest mistake exposed since marrying Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's biggest mistake exposed since marrying Prince Harry