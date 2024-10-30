 
Geo News

Olivia Rodrigo remembers 'scary' onstage fall

Olivia Rodrigo explains her reaction to her scary fall during the performance

By
Web Desk
|

October 30, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo remembers 'scary' onstage fall

At her recent concert, Olivia Rodrigo faced a scary moment when during her performance she fell onstage. Now, she is reacting to the incident.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she was asked about the mishap by the host who played a clip of her falling into a hole while she was performing in Melbourne, Australia.

“Oh my God, that was fun! I'm okay,” she hilariously said. "Wow, sometimes, just there's just a hole in the stage."

However, the traitor singer does admitted the incident was "really scary", adding, “Watching the video back, it’s pretty terrifying. I mean the show must go on, that’s showbiz baby.”

“It was actually kind of a beautiful thing and I’m really happy it happened in hindsight. So I had just been to the Philippines. That was my next stop, Australia, after the Philippines," she continued.

“And I was thinking about my family and my heritage and my relatives and I fell and I was like all shaken up,” the musician said. “And I went to the hospital after. Nothing happened but they just wanted to make sure I didn’t have a concussion.”

Surprisingly, the Grammy winner added the nurse at the hospital shared her grandpa name and her Filipino heritage.

“And so I was like wow that was him looking out for me. Making sure I didn’t get hurt and so I’m really happy it happened. I think it’s a beautiful story," Olivia concluded.

King Charles makes morbid statement about cancer and his survival
King Charles makes morbid statement about cancer and his survival
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts after Eric Trump remarks about duke
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts after Eric Trump remarks about duke
Mariah Carey trying to 'one up' Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera: Report
Mariah Carey trying to 'one up' Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera: Report
Sophie Turner gets honest about things just 'piling on her'
Sophie Turner gets honest about things just 'piling on her'
Matty Healy reveals why people hated 1975 band
Matty Healy reveals why people hated 1975 band
Paul Mescal breaks silence over awkward Saoirse Ronan interview video
Paul Mescal breaks silence over awkward Saoirse Ronan interview
Prince Harry's royal clout is making Meghan Markle upset
Prince Harry's royal clout is making Meghan Markle upset
Reese Witherspoon and son Deacon slay in black at 2024 WSJ
Reese Witherspoon and son Deacon slay in black at 2024 WSJ