Olivia Rodrigo remembers 'scary' onstage fall

At her recent concert, Olivia Rodrigo faced a scary moment when during her performance she fell onstage. Now, she is reacting to the incident.



Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she was asked about the mishap by the host who played a clip of her falling into a hole while she was performing in Melbourne, Australia.

“Oh my God, that was fun! I'm okay,” she hilariously said. "Wow, sometimes, just there's just a hole in the stage."

However, the traitor singer does admitted the incident was "really scary", adding, “Watching the video back, it’s pretty terrifying. I mean the show must go on, that’s showbiz baby.”

“It was actually kind of a beautiful thing and I’m really happy it happened in hindsight. So I had just been to the Philippines. That was my next stop, Australia, after the Philippines," she continued.

“And I was thinking about my family and my heritage and my relatives and I fell and I was like all shaken up,” the musician said. “And I went to the hospital after. Nothing happened but they just wanted to make sure I didn’t have a concussion.”

Surprisingly, the Grammy winner added the nurse at the hospital shared her grandpa name and her Filipino heritage.

“And so I was like wow that was him looking out for me. Making sure I didn’t get hurt and so I’m really happy it happened. I think it’s a beautiful story," Olivia concluded.