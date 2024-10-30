Photo: Mariah Carey trying to 'one up' Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera: Report

Mariah Carey is reportedly obsessing over her Christmas performances, which contribute majorly to her annual income.

As fans will be aware, the songstress is going through financial struggles amid years long legal feud with her brother.

In addition to this, the musician has recently lost her mother and her estranged sister on the same day.

Now, a source shared with Life & Style that Mariah is rehearsing day in and day out for this gig, and so she is “pushing herself to extremes.”

The source added that the “anxiety" songstress, who is popular for her wide range of Christmas songs, is “about someone else stealing her Christmas crown is driving her to go way overboard.”

They also pointed out that there is “a lot at stake” because “Christmas is where she makes the lion’s share of her income.”

“It’s not just about the title, there’s serious money involved, so she lives in constant fear of one of her rivals swooping in and cutting into her massive income,” the insider continued.

Before conclusion, they declared, “Every year, it’s getting harder for Mariah," noting, "The competition is fierce, and she feels it. With J. Lo, and Christina Aguilera nipping at her heels it’s not totally paranoid to be worried.”