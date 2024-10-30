Tom Brady gets 'honest' about Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy

Gisele Bündchen is pregnant. The news of this reportedly made Tom Brady "upset."



Insiders knowledgble about the matter told Daily Mail the announcement is "a hard pill to swallow," for the NFL star.

The child, the mother-of-two is expecting is with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

According to sources the supermodel first broke the news to her children then to her ex-husband.

"Finding out Gisele was pregnant stung," the tipster tattled. "Tom had to get out his feelings about it and he did it in his own time."

His close circles, say sources, also noticed he was disturbed from the news.

"There's not a lot of people who see the Tom behind closed doors, but those that do could see he was upset" the bird chirped.

"It was a hard pill to swallow. It was never something he ever thought was going to happen."

"But she is still the mother of two of his children, so he wants her to be OK. He has to move on and with her pregnant, she has definitely moved on, so he can't be upset about it anymore," the insider concluded.