 
Geo News

Mel B makes rare comment on Spice Girls reunion tour

Mel B revealed how discussion on a reunion tour of the Spice Girls turned out

By
Web Desk
|

October 30, 2024

Mel B makes rare comment on Spice Girls reunion tour
Mel B makes rare comment on Spice Girls reunion tour 

Mel B might just have some grudges against her former girl group, Spice Girls.

In a forthcoming interview on the Never Mind the Buzzcocks, the singer/TV personality, whose name is Melanie Brown), took a dig at her former Spice Girls bandmates.

The Sun reported a rather eyebrow raising comment that Brown, who is known as Scary Spice, passed over the reunion tour of Spice Girls.

On the British game show, she was asked why the America’s Got Talent judge was kicked out of the Whatsapp chat, something that she discussed in April with the Entertainment Weekly.

"Because I’m Northern and say what I think and feel and I’m constantly saying to the girls, 'We need to go back on tour,'" she responded, as per The Sun.

As the topic reached why she was "ditched," Brown reportedly jokingly responded, "Because they’re d***heads."

PEOPLE magazine reached out to Mel B and her representatives for a comment but have not heard back yet.

For the unversed, the Spice Girls lineup consisted of Brown, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell-Horner and Victoria Beckham, who were last seen together at Victoria's 50th birthday celebration in April.

Ethan Slater addresses THOSE rumors about Ariana Grande relationship
Ethan Slater addresses THOSE rumors about Ariana Grande relationship
Meghan's Markle's dreams could be ‘foiled' by ‘multi-billion dollar problem' video
Meghan's Markle's dreams could be ‘foiled' by ‘multi-billion dollar problem'
Tom Brady gets 'honest' about Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy
Tom Brady gets 'honest' about Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy
Katy Perry shuts down Ozempic rumors on 40th birthday
Katy Perry shuts down Ozempic rumors on 40th birthday
Saoirse Ronan addresses THAT awkward exchange with Paul Mescal
Saoirse Ronan addresses THAT awkward exchange with Paul Mescal
Olivia Rodrigo remembers 'scary' onstage fall video
Olivia Rodrigo remembers 'scary' onstage fall
King Charles makes morbid statement about cancer and his survival
King Charles makes morbid statement about cancer and his survival
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts after Eric Trump remarks about duke
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts after Eric Trump remarks about duke