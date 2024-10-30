Mel B makes rare comment on Spice Girls reunion tour

Mel B might just have some grudges against her former girl group, Spice Girls.

In a forthcoming interview on the Never Mind the Buzzcocks, the singer/TV personality, whose name is Melanie Brown), took a dig at her former Spice Girls bandmates.

The Sun reported a rather eyebrow raising comment that Brown, who is known as Scary Spice, passed over the reunion tour of Spice Girls.

On the British game show, she was asked why the America’s Got Talent judge was kicked out of the Whatsapp chat, something that she discussed in April with the Entertainment Weekly.

"Because I’m Northern and say what I think and feel and I’m constantly saying to the girls, 'We need to go back on tour,'" she responded, as per The Sun.

As the topic reached why she was "ditched," Brown reportedly jokingly responded, "Because they’re d***heads."

PEOPLE magazine reached out to Mel B and her representatives for a comment but have not heard back yet.

For the unversed, the Spice Girls lineup consisted of Brown, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell-Horner and Victoria Beckham, who were last seen together at Victoria's 50th birthday celebration in April.