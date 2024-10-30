Ethan Slater addresses THOSE rumors about Ariana Grande relationship

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande met on the set of their movie 'Wicked'

Ethan Slater has opened up about his relationship with Ariana Grande in a tell-all new interview.

Ethan and Ariana famously met on the set of Wicked, where they played Glinda and Boq respectively.

The duo were subsequently surrounded by rumors that they were dating. At the time, Ethan was married to his high school sweetheart Lilly Jay for four years and had just welcomed a baby.

Ariana, on the other hand, was said to have already split with her husband Dalton Gomez early in 2023. Ethan filed for divorce from Lilly and has been with Ariana since.

The duo faced serious backlash online as people assumed they had an affair while Ethan was still married.

Now, the actor has opened up about the backlash, telling GQ, “I think I’ve finally, after quite a bit of time, resigned to it, or I’ve embraced it. It’s going to be hectic for a while, and then I look forward to moments where I can breathe a little, and then it’ll be hectic again. It’s a good thing. Counting my blessings.”

He added: “Obviously, it was a really super big year and I think there was something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public.”

“There were a lot of big changes in private lives that were really happening, so it’s really hard to see people who don’t know anything about what’s happening commenting on it and speculating, and then getting things wrong about the people you love. So just to address that part of it, that feels really hard,” he shared.

Sharing his opinion on the Positions hitmaker, saying, “Ari’s Ari, and she’s amazing. She’s a comedian who’s also got this crazy voice that can do anything. My unbiased opinion is that she’s one of the best comedians that’s been in a movie in a long time. She’s a genius.”

When asked about falling in love with Ariana Grande on the set of Wicked, Ethan Slater said: “Yeah. That’s a really sweet question. That’s really nice of you to ask. That’s a really sweet question.”