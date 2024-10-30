Travis and Jason Kelce claim new title as podcasters

Jason and Travis Kelce just added another title to their names.

The football stars weighed in on their PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive win as they appeared on the latest episode of their New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast.

Detailing on how they have been named as the Sexiest Podcast Hosts Alive in PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2024 Readers' Choice Poll, the comprised the opinions of more than 350,000 readers.

“We’re officially, in quotes, this is not me saying this, ‘Sexiest Podcast Hosts Alive’ according to PEOPLE Magazine, the readers’ poll,” the 35-year-old who is dating pop sensation, Taylor Swift, mentioned.

“Oh nice!,” Jason, his 36-ywar-old brother replied.

“Who are these other guys?” Jason joked on New Heights.

To which, with a laugh, Travis responded, “So, we had a whole bunch of people vote on who the sexiest podcasters were, and sure enough sexy ass Jason Kelce wins it for everyone as always.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce and the former Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce competed and emerged victorious against podcasters including Penn Badgley (Podcrushed), Josh Peck (Good Guys) and T.J. Holmes (Amy & T.J.) for the title.