 
Geo News

Ethan Slater opens up about life as new dad

The 'Spamalot' actor is a father of a 2-year-old son whom he shares with his ex-wife Lilly Jay

By
Web Desk
|

October 30, 2024

Ethan Slater opens up about life as new dad
Ethan Slater opens up about life as new dad

Ethan Slater has shared a rare insight into his duties as a father.

In a recent chat with GQ, the Wicked star, who welcomed his son with his ex-wife Lilly Jay in August 2022, discussed how he is managing his life as a new dad.

The actor told the outlet that being a father “is the best thing in the world" and has "been an interesting thing to navigate as a new parent."

He went on to say, "There’s nothing I want to do more than just show you pictures and talk about him because he’s the best and the light of my life."

"But I also want to give him the opportunity to meet the world on his own terms… to meet the world in an analog way and not through my words,” Slater added.

It is pertinent to mention that Grande and Ethan began dating in July 2023 as per People.

The news came after the outlet confirmed the pop star and her then husband Dalton Gomez has parted their ways.

At the same time, Slater also filed for divorce from Jay.

An insider told People in September 2023, “People have tried to question the timeline. The truth is, Ariana and Ethan didn’t begin seeing each other until after both parties were separated, respectfully."

Heidi Klum hints at son Johan's passion for arts
Heidi Klum hints at son Johan's passion for arts
Megan Thee Stallion set to unveil 'most vulnerable' moments in documentary
Megan Thee Stallion set to unveil 'most vulnerable' moments in documentary
Joe, Kevin Jonas 'furious' as Nick shows true colors: Source
Joe, Kevin Jonas 'furious' as Nick shows true colors: Source
Coldplay takes the stage without bassist Guy Berryman: 'It's a shame'
Coldplay takes the stage without bassist Guy Berryman: 'It's a shame'
Francis Ford Coppola to receive great honour soon
Francis Ford Coppola to receive great honour soon
Slayer return with exciting news for fans post concert cancellation
Slayer return with exciting news for fans post concert cancellation
Jennifer Aniston laser focused on rival Jennifer Lopez: Report
Jennifer Aniston laser focused on rival Jennifer Lopez: Report
Jenna Dewan's fiance Steve Kazee seemingly takes swipe at Channing Tatum
Jenna Dewan's fiance Steve Kazee seemingly takes swipe at Channing Tatum