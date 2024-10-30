Ethan Slater opens up about life as new dad

Ethan Slater has shared a rare insight into his duties as a father.

In a recent chat with GQ, the Wicked star, who welcomed his son with his ex-wife Lilly Jay in August 2022, discussed how he is managing his life as a new dad.

The actor told the outlet that being a father “is the best thing in the world" and has "been an interesting thing to navigate as a new parent."

He went on to say, "There’s nothing I want to do more than just show you pictures and talk about him because he’s the best and the light of my life."

"But I also want to give him the opportunity to meet the world on his own terms… to meet the world in an analog way and not through my words,” Slater added.

It is pertinent to mention that Grande and Ethan began dating in July 2023 as per People.

The news came after the outlet confirmed the pop star and her then husband Dalton Gomez has parted their ways.

At the same time, Slater also filed for divorce from Jay.

An insider told People in September 2023, “People have tried to question the timeline. The truth is, Ariana and Ethan didn’t begin seeing each other until after both parties were separated, respectfully."