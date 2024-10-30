Slayer return with exciting news for fans post concert cancellation

Slayer are set to take the stage once again!

After the disastrous Hurricane Helene “flooded” the legendary metal thrash band’s scheduled appearance at the 2024’s Louder Than Life, the Raining Blood crooners now announced that they would be returning back next year to play.

As they marked their return to the stage for the for the first time since 2019 this year, Slayer, one of metal thrash’s “big four” along with Anthrax, Metallica and Megadeth, would be performing live in 2025 too, as per news from the Slayer camp.

The Delusions of Saviour hitmakers revealed that they would be the headliners of the Kentucky’s Louder Than Life festival that is now set to be held the next year, having previously been scheduled for September 2024 but cancelled due to the effects of the hurricane.

“The band will be headlining the festival next year to give fans another chance to see their much-discussed reunion set,” a press release read.

Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents said, “We can’t wait to welcome fans back to finish what we started this year and celebrate the return of Slayer."

He continued, "Our team is hard at work finalizing an incredible line-up that we can’t wait to reveal this winter. It’s going to be epic, and we can’t wait to see everyone back in Louisville next September.”

Louder Than Life would be taking place from September 18 to 21, 2025 at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.