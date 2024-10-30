Jenna Dewan's fiance Steve Kazee seemingly takes swipe at Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum recently finalized their divorce

Jenna Dewan’s fiance Steve Kazee has apparently taken a swipe at her ex-husband Channing Tatum after his break up with Zoë Kravitz.

Shortly after Channing and Zoe’s breakup was confirmed, Steve took to Instagram Stories and posted a lengthy “HAHA.”

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the Big Little Lies actress and the Magic Mike actor have broken their engagement, after three years together.

The two met while working on Zoe’s feature directorial debut Blink Twice, in which Tatum played tech billionaire Slater King. The duo then began dating and were spotted on multiple outings in 2021.

They also left the Met Gala together in that year, and made their relationship Instagram official on Halloween, rocking a couple's costume from Martin Scorsese's classic 1976 film Taxi Driver.

The 22 Jump Street star then proposed in 2023 and they got engaged in October after two years of dating.

Meanwhile, Tatum finalized his divorce with Dewan in September 2024 after calling it quits in 2018.

She then celebrated online by sharing a picture of Nicole Kidman after she got divorced from Tom Cruise in 2001.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum were married from 2009 to 2019, and share 11-year-old daughter Everly.