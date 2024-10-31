Photo: Joe, Kevin Jonas 'furious' as Nick shows true colors: Source

Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas are reportedly mad at younger brother Nick Jonas, who is married to the Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra now.

For those unversed, the life of all three Jonas brothers was threatened during a recent concert scare in Prague when a laser beam cut across the stage.

When the scare occurred, Nick quickly secured his exit from the stage leaving brothers, Joe and Kevin behind, and now they are accusing him of growing “selfish,” as per the latest findings of Life & Style.

A mole also squealed that when the crisis situation happened “Nick freaked out and took off like a bat out of hell.”

They also addressed that his brothers cannot believe “he prioritized saving himself!” over sticking with them.

In addition to this, Joe Jonas is also disturbed after former wife and the mother of his two daughters, Sophie Turner, posted a sweet birthday post for her new boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson.

"Joe feels like Sophie’s over-the-top birthday love post for Peregrine “her angel” is a slap in the face considering she’s been with him since the moment Joe filed for divorce," an insider recently shared with Daily Mail.