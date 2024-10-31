Keith Urban makes rare comment on Nicole Kidman's 'up and down' grief

Keith Urban just appreciated his fans.

As he spoke on TODAY, after his performance on October 30 the country musician expressed his gratitude towards his fans for the condolences they sent after the death of his wife, Nicole Kidman’s mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, in September.

Hoda Kotb, the host of the program, said, "I know you were supposed to be on our plaza a while ago and then you had an unfortunate death, Nicole’s mom passed away. We just want to send our condolences and also, how is she and how are you guys doing?”

Urban, who performed a string of hits on the show, like Chuck Taylors, Messed Up as Me and Somewhere in My Car, replied, “Thank you very much and thanks for having us back. We really appreciate that. It’s up and down; it comes in waves. But the outpouring’s been amazing. So thank you everyone for that. We really appreciate it.”

Back on September 7, it was revealed that Kidman had to leave the Venice Film Festival early because of her mother’s demise.

The Babygirl film director, Halina Reijn read the actress’s statement aloud, what would have been Kidman’s acceptance speech for best actress for her role in the aforementioned movie, "I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her.”

“She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina," the note added.

"The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken,” the statement concluded.