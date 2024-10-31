 
'Jack Ryan' eyes big screen return at Amazon

Reports say Amazon MGM studio are working on the 'Jack Ryan' film

October 31, 2024

Jack Ryan was a big hit for Amazon Prime as a show. Now the makers are developing a feature film about the character.

According to Variety, John Krasinski is set to fill in his CIA analyst role, and Wendell Pierce is also said to be returning.

Going on with familiar faces, the studio hired Andrew Bernstein, a director and executive producer on season two, to helm the film.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rabin, a writer and one of the executive producers of season four, will write the script.

Author Tom Clancy created the character as he is depicted in modern times in the series.

On Amazon Prime Video, Jack Ryan ran for four seasons and became one of the top streaming shows worldwide.

In the meantime, Tom's other novel character, Jack Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson in Reacher, is cast in a film called Painter, where he will work with the writer of John Wick, Derek Kolstad.

According to reports, the film is expected to be a "franchise starter" directed by Garrett Warren, who served as a stunt specialist in Logan and Road House.

