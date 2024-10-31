Tom Hanks reflects on youthful looks, prefers staying his age

Tom Hanks reflects on youthful looks but prefers staying his age

Tom Hanks reflected on his youthful looks in his new movie Here.

The 68-year-old actor told People magazine at the movie's world premiere at AFI Fest that “it's good to look young again” but “it's not great to be young again."

The Forest Gump trio, Hanks, actor Robin Wright, and director Robert Zemeckis, reunited for Here which is based on the comic of the same name by Richard McGuire.

Here tells the "story of every family who lives on a specific spot of land ranging from pre-historic to the 2020 pandemic," as per azcentral.

“It was kooky,” Hanks joked. “That was like the gimmicky kind of aspect of it, because you could do that with regular makeup if you want to do that. But because we have this other super fast-filter computer that happened right then and there, we don't have to wait for the post-production process to view [ourselves as young].”

However Hanks added that watching himself back young was great. He noted, “Look, I'm 68. The much more difficult part that was both physical and spiritual emotionally is when Richard and Margaret are 35 and 42 — when the aging process just begins to kick in and you no longer are able to spring up off a couch. And you're not yet to a place where life slows down completely.”

The actor thus remarked that his preference is his current age, “I'd rather be as old as I am,” remarked Hanks.