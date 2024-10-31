Metro Boomin finds himself in hot waters amid bombshell allegations

Metro Boomin was just slammed with outrageous allegations.

A lawsuit was filed against the hip-hop producer and songwriter that claimed he had s**ually assaulting and r**ing a former friend who has also mentioned that it also led to an aborted pregnancy back in 2016.

As per his attorney, the “pure shakedown,” filing against Metro was made by Vanessa LeMaistre in Los Angeles Superior Court.

According to PEOPLE magazine, LeMaistre, who is 38 years old now, is seeking a jury trial and damages that were inflicted as a result of the encounter.

She alleges that she “blacked out” and awoke to the Grammy-nominated music mogul r**ing her in a hotel room, at Beverly Hills.

Lawrence Hinkle II, Metro’s attorney, issued a statement to PEOPLE, saying, “These are false accusations. Mr. Wayne refused to pay her months ago, and he refuses to pay her now. Mr. Wayne will defend himself in court. He will file a claim for malicious prosecution once he prevails.”

As per the complaint, LeMaistre was “deeply distraught and in mourning” over the February 2016 incident when she was invited to visit Metro at recording studios in California.