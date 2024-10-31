Saoirse Ronan spills private chat with Paul Mescal post viral moment

Saoirse Ronan spills on private chat with Paul Mescal following viral moment

Saoirse Ronan opened up about the private chat she had with Paul Mescal following the viral moment on Graham Norton show.

After setting the internet on fire with her remarks on gender-based violence while sitting with male panels Paul, Denzel Washington, and Eddie Redmayne, Saoirse noted that Paul is a 'dear friend' to her and they previously had multiple conversations like the one on Graham Norton.

"Paul being one of my very dear friends, I've had conversations like that with him before and he completely gets that and completely understands that, she told Virgin Radio UK

Saoirse went on to say, "But I think the fact that there was a moment like that that happened on a show like Graham Norton, which is something that the entire nation channels and to watch and even overseas, it's something that people tune into, it seems to have had an accessibility which seems to have really gained traction, which I think is amazing"

"It's opening a conversation and again, hopefully, it's allowing more and more women to just be like, well, yeah, actually, let's talk about our experience," she further pointed out.

Later in the conversation, Saoirse mentioned that the reaction was unexpected, "The reaction has been wild. It's definitely not something that I had expected, and I didn't necessarily set out to sort of make a splash."

She urged people to watch the whole show and not to rely on a chunk of the conversation.

"Please watch the whole interview or watch at least that part of the conversation, because it really wasn't about… the boys weren't sort of like debunking anything that I was saying."