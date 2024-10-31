Jenna Dewan marks fiance Steve Kazee's special day

Jenna Dewan is celebrating her fiance Steve Kazee's birthday with a sweet post.

The 43-year-old actress and dancer took to her official instagram account on Wednesday, October 30 to mark Kanzee's big day.

Dewan penned down a heartfelt note for her 'love' and posted a series of snaps showcasing her and Kanzee's 6-year-long relationship.

"Happy birthday to my love, my best friend, and the glue to our little family. Grateful is not a big enough word. You make everything fuller and infinitely funnier," Dewan wrote in a caption.

The Witches of East End alum continued to say, "I have many times wished I could give your mom the biggest and longest hug thanking her for bringing you into this world and into my life… But today I wish it the most."

"Here’s to all the years ahead..growing together, loving harder, and laughing louder. We love you so much and always will," the mother of three concluded.

The couple first started dating after Dewan and her ex-husband Channing Tatum finalized their divorce in 2018.

It is pertinent to mention that Dewan and Kazee share two children together, a 4-year-old son Callum, and a 4-month-old daughter Rhiannon.

The actress also shares daughter Everly, 11, with Tatum.