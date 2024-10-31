Kelly Osbourne spills on wedding plans with Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne unveiled her plans to get married to longtime partner Sid Wilson.

The daughter of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne revealed to Us Weekly that Sid "really wants to get married."

Kelly, who began dating Sid in 2022 and welcomed their son Sidney in November 2023, noted that they will soon tie the knot as it is substantial for Sid.

"I found my guy. We don't need the certificate. But I know Sid really wants to get married, so we will get married. It's not as important to me," Kelly told the outlet.

She went on to say, "I've worn so many beautiful dresses and had so many moments that have been just about me, so that whole idea of a big day isn't as important to me ..."

"Never in a million f****** years did I think I'd end up with a rock star partner, but I did," the 40-year-old singer added.

The TV personality further noted her plans to extend her family

"I definitely want more babies!" Kelly exclaimed.

The interview came days after Kelly marked her 40th birthday in Los Angeles.