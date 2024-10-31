Salma Hayek glams up in black for ‘Jimmy Fallon' appearance

Salma Hayek made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing a classic black dress.



As per HELLO Magazine, the Eternals actress opted for a chic black mini dress and thigh-high black leather boots.

The 57-year-old actress added a chunky silver chain necklace to complete the ensemble.

During her appearance at the show, the Without Blood actress delighted fans by showcasing her fun-loving personality.

Salma Hayek’s latest appearance comes after admitting making own money despite marriage to a billionaire

She even playfully introduced Jimmy to an unusual guest, a large snake draped around his shoulders, according to the publication.

Her latest appearance on the celebrity show comes amid her recent candid revelations about the “pressure” she places on herself to maintain her own financial independence in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

“I support a lot of aspects of my life and myself. I have the pressure to make a certain amount of money, and I like it,” the actress said, adding, “And now, I decided, I want to make more."

This isn’t the first time the Frida actress has spoken about her independence.

Salma, who married Pinault in 2009, revealed that the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement, emphasizing her commitment to maintaining her self-sufficiency.