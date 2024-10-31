Pete Davidson still friends with most exes?

Pete Davidson has maintained harmony with almost all his past lovers.

The comedian, 30, who checked in at a mental health facility over the summer, is reportedly "back in the swing of things" as he’s "single and doing really well," a source told People.

"He looks better and healthier than he’s ever looked, and he’s feeling happy," the publication further quoted the insider.

Davidson—famed for dating high-profile celebrities—last shared a romance with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, with whom he split in July after 10 months of dating.

Prior to that, the SNL alum dated his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders but called it quits in August 2023 within less than a year of dating after first sparking romance rumours in December 2022.

The Bupkis star also entered a nine-month romance with Kim Kardashian, during which he made headlines by engaging in a spat with her ex husband Kanye West.

The former couple eventually split in August 2022 after several public appearances together, including the White House Correspondents' Dinner and the 2022 Met Gala.

His dating history also includes a two-month relationship with model Emily Ratajkowski, a close to five-month romance with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, and a relationship with ex fiancee Ariana Grande.

The source maintained that "he's still friends with pretty much all his exes," noting that "Nothing bad happened between him and Madelyn [Cline]. It just ran its course" and that "he and Kim [Kardashian] still talk occasionally."

"He’s a good guy, and they root for him," the source added.

Davidson previously got candid about the attention his high-profile relationships have received in a March 2023.

"I'm in my 20's and I've dated people. And for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's interesting. I've been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show," he said at the time in an episode of the Real Ones podcast.

"In 12 years I've dated 10 people. I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting," continued Davidson. "That became all anyone would talk about."