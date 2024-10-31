Prince Harry hands King Charles a very nasty threat

Prince Harry’s paperback edition of Spare has just landed him in front of a royal expert who thinks it was a very nasty threat to his father.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams made these comments about the royal.

He began the entire thing by pointing out dangers, but did make a point to address how new this silence is.

Mr Fitzwilliams began by saying, “One thing one has to say about the paperback of Spare - at least it didn't include anything new,” According to a report by GB News.

“We know that 400 pages, according to Harry anyway, was originally cut out because it would be too sensitive. That was obviously a nasty threat.”

This time around, “He also didn't give any interviews promoting the paperback, which was at least a relief.”

However, during his interview the expert did offer his two cents about the professional separation between Prince Harry and his wife, before adding, “Whenever they're silent or doing their own thing, and recently doing it quite successfully solo, we wonder where will all this lead?”

For those unversed, this comment has come in response to Prince William’s comments about the “significant” development their “deep rift” is causing.

While responding to it the expert noted, “The fact that in a documentary to be shown on ITV this week, we've got William mentioning Harry the first time in six years. That is extraordinary. However, it is in the context of a visit in 1993 with their mother Princess Diana to The Passage, a homeless shelter.”