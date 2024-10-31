Robert Pattinson heads for new project after ‘Mickey 17'?

Robert Pattinson seems ready to film another new project after Mickey 17, as the actor was spotted in Boston with fellow-actor Zendaya.



According to Just Jarred, the 38-year-old actor was spotted in Massachusetts, heading to the set of his upcoming film titled The Drama which also stars the Dune actress.

For the filming, the actor opted for a green hoodie underneath a dark jacket.

Pattinson, who will next be seen in South Korean director Bong Joon Ho’s much-anticipated sci-fi flick, added sunglasses as an accessory.

The photo comes just few months after the news surfaced that The Drama is in the work starring The Batman actor and the Spider-Man: Far From Home actress in the leading roles.

The Kristoffer Borgli directed also stars Alana Haim.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot of the film centers on a couple, played by Zendaya, who was last seen in tennis pro film Challengers, and Pattinson.

They end up in a crisis when unexpected revelations derail what one of them thought they knew of the other in the days leading up to their wedding.

“The story tackles the blindness of love,” as per the publication.