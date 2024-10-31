 
Gwen Stefani drops throwback photo from first Halloween with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani treats fans to rare picture with husband Blake Shelton

October 31, 2024

Gwen Stefani is in awe of her first Halloween with husband Blake Shelton. 

The singer, 55, dropped a sweet photo from the couple's first spooky holiday all the way back to 2015.

Stefani could been seen dressed as a farmer girl in a mini dress and cowgirl hat with fake blood on her face and chest. Shelton, 48, stood smiling beside her in a striped shirt and a Wienerschnitzel baseball cap. 

The 2015 photo was only a part of the Instagram carousel that featured a close up photo of Stefani’s costume in its packaging, a selfie of her with Shelton that night and a field of flowers.

“Met u in October i had nothing to lose / dressed up like a country girl i’d knew you’d approve / knew i had to kiss you on the Halloween moon,” her caption read, which served as lyrics to a song she sung in the last slide, played over a video of clouds rolling past the moon.

A key concern in the comments section was Shelton's motivation behind the laidback costume.

Many in her comment section tried to guess his costume to no avail.

Stefani and Shelton first met while taping The Voice in April 2014.

At the time, she was married to Gavin Rossdale, and Shelton was married to fellow country star Miranda Lambert.

