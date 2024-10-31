 
Kate Middleton's plans for a life after cancer shared

Kate Middleton’s life post-cancer has just come to light

October 31, 2024

New insight about Kate Middleton’s post-cancer life has just come forward.

News about all of this been shared by an inside source that is well placed within the royals’ inner circle.

According to their findings and OK Magazine, the royal is living in ‘great spirits’ right now, but is intent on keeping her workload light, still.

According to the source, “Kate loves reconnecting with the community and representing her family, but she’s also trying to find a balance between her duties and personal well-being.”

They also added that while she “appreciates the sense of purpose” she also feels the need to “ensure her stress levels don’t get [too high].”

Similar sentiments, alongside a few new insights have also been brought forward by royal commentator and author Christopher Andersen.

He weighed in on everything and revealed that Kate “has a lot more energy than she did even a few weeks ago.”

And while she’s “tremendously relieved that the treatments seem to have worked and she can call herself cancer-free, but she’s not taking anything for granted. She’s following doctor’s orders. [It’s] baby steps.”

