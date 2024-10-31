Kim Kardashian gives strong punishment to son Saint?

Saint recently debuted his channel on YouTube under Kim Kardashian's supervision. But now, the channel is allegedly being removed at his mum's behest.



It comes on Wednesday, 30 October, when her 8-year-old account—under the handle @TheGoatSaint—was allegedly removed from the social platform.

According to the Daily Beast, the 44-year-old made this decision after his political posts critical of Vice President Kamala Harris.

“This page isn't available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else,” a message read on his account.

Further, Daily Mail reports that the social media posts suggest the young kid posted a meme of a carton character who stepped on the photo of Kamala and said, 'I stepped in ****.'

Last month, Kim announced she had an agreement with Saint to open an account.

The news outlet said it seemed he violated the conditions of the contract as elections are a week away.

He also agreed in writing that he would not film "any personal information' or 'while North is recording music."

The letter continued, "I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them."

"I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason. If I don’t listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account," it added.