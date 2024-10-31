Prince William marks fearful change and 'knows how much worse Kate's cancer can be'

Prince William has reportedly been changing rather drastically, and much of it is due to the Kate’s cancer came out.

For those unversed, the Princess announced her preventative chemotherapy journey in the earlier months of 2024, and predominately remained out of the spotlight throughout, apart from small appearances here and there.

However, since that initial diagnosis, Prince William underwent a major transformation.

According to the Irish Star, an insider recently got candid about the situation at home, and admitted, “They love being together all the time,” and Prince William “knows how much worse it could have been if they hadn’t caught [the cancer] and treated it in time.”

This sparked the change because “They don’t like having staff around at all hours, so William has been stepping it up,” whenever he can.

And “Kate thinks that’s been very cute and sweet,” they also admitted.

For those unversed its being reported that Kate is “determined, motivated and taking care of herself along the way.”

And while “it’s a double-edged sword. [Working] is good for her emotional well-being, but she needs to be careful not to overdo it.”