Nicole Kidman reveals her mother's influence on her life before death

Nicole Kidman has plenty of lessons from her late mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, who served as a mentor to the actress.

The Special Ops: Lioness star recently got candid about her mother's role in her life in a chat with Extra.

“My mother was obviously a major guide through my life and probably my compass in terms of everything I did,” the actress told the publication.

The actress has detailed about her mother's influence on her life in earlier interviews as well.

In a 2020 interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Kidman spoke about the impact her mother had on her life growing up and as an aspiring actress.

“She’s given me the fire to pursue the career I have because I’ve always wanted to please her,” Kidman said. “But she also carved her own path and wanted her daughters to have the same opportunity to carve their own paths."

Kidman recalled how her mother paved the way for her and her sister in opportunities she didn't have.

“Mum didn’t necessarily get the career that she wanted, but she was determined that her daughters would have opportunities that were equal," Kidman said. "That’s given me my life. And she gave me my life, she and my dad.”

Kidman's mother also happened to be “so involved" in what the actress wore to industry events, the actress spilled to People in November 2023.

Her mother and grandmother “loved beautiful clothes,” Kidman recalled.

"I watched them sew, embroider, and knit, crochet. And I think when you grow up seeing the people in your household do that, then you love that."

Kidman learned of her mother's death on September 7 while attending the Venice Film Festival. She left the festival immediately to be with her family.