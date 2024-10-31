Jennifer Garner pays tribute to '13 Going On 30' character on Halloween

Jennifer Garner is feeling nostalgic this Halloween as she turned to one of her famed role from her movies.

The actress, 52, treated her fans to a video of herself recreating the getting ready scene from her hit 2004 film—set to tune of Whitney Houston’s song I Wanna Dance with Somebody, which was also played in the original scene.

Garner can be seen putting on lip gloss before applying retinol cream, powder and eyeliner, hilariously wearing her glasses to help her apply the eye makeup.

The star then looked confusingly at what appeared to be a pair of Spanx.

Originally sporting a white silk robe, the video then switched to Garner walking out in the same multicolour dress Jenna wore to her work party in the rom-com.

Pairing the dress with long white socks, dark pink sneakers and a dark grey bag across her body, Garner spun around in her bathroom before heading out.

She also wore the same butterfly necklace that her character wears in the movie, along with small hooped earrings.

“Happy 20th Halloween, Jenna Rink,” her caption read, referring to the role she played in the movie.

Fans were overjoyed to see the surprise throwback, with one commenting, “You will always be Jenna Rink to me,” one person commented. “I watched 13 Going on 30 for the first time when I was 13 and on my 30th birthday this year.”

A second fan added, “My inner child got so giddy seeing you in the dress.”