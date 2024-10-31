 
Geo News

Sussex supporter recalls how Buckingham Palace left Meghan Markle all alone

Meghan Markle’s supporter recalls how she had to fend for herself

By
Web Desk
|

October 31, 2024

Sussex supporter recalls how Buckingham Palace left Meghan Markle all alone
Sussex supporter recalls how Buckingham Palace left Meghan Markle all alone

A Sussex supporter has just spoken out about Meghan Markle’s time in the Firm and how she was made to always fend for herself, despite being pregnant.

Claims like this have been issued by the Finding Freedom author named Omid Scobie.

According to Express UK he explained how the couple were left with ‘no choice’ but to opt for Megxit, given their ‘impossible’ circumstances.

According to the author, “The reality was a couple who were left with no other choice but to create their own change after being left to fend for themselves against impossible circumstances - even during her pregnancy.”

“They knew something had to change, but they also didn't want to stop supporting the Queen.”

At one point in the conversation Mr Scobie also made note of the fact that, “One can't help but wonder if things might have been different if a family member or two had stood up for them during the darkest times.”

All in all, “To say they were crushed is an understatement. It's a decision that the couple still feel wasn't necessary,” he also added before signing off. 

Ashley Roberts, Myleene Klass, Amber Turner reveal major transformation for Halloween
Ashley Roberts, Myleene Klass, Amber Turner reveal major transformation for Halloween
Keke Palmer slams her ex-boyfried ahead of her book launch
Keke Palmer slams her ex-boyfried ahead of her book launch
Prince William marks fearful change and 'knows how much worse Kate's cancer can be'
Prince William marks fearful change and 'knows how much worse Kate's cancer can be'
Chase Stokes celebrates Kelsea Ballerini's career milestone
Chase Stokes celebrates Kelsea Ballerini's career milestone
Prince Harry's friend reveals what's come of his ‘difficult' sacrifice for Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's friend reveals what's come of his ‘difficult' sacrifice for Meghan Markle
Becky Hill's shocking net worth unveiled 12 years after 'The Voice' defeat
Becky Hill's shocking net worth unveiled 12 years after 'The Voice' defeat
Prince Harry takes the driving seat from Meghan with plan for a fresh start outside US
Prince Harry takes the driving seat from Meghan with plan for a fresh start outside US
Megan Thee Stallion reflects on unthinkable loss and a fight for survival
Megan Thee Stallion reflects on unthinkable loss and a fight for survival