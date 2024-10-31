Sussex supporter recalls how Buckingham Palace left Meghan Markle all alone

A Sussex supporter has just spoken out about Meghan Markle’s time in the Firm and how she was made to always fend for herself, despite being pregnant.

Claims like this have been issued by the Finding Freedom author named Omid Scobie.

According to Express UK he explained how the couple were left with ‘no choice’ but to opt for Megxit, given their ‘impossible’ circumstances.

According to the author, “The reality was a couple who were left with no other choice but to create their own change after being left to fend for themselves against impossible circumstances - even during her pregnancy.”

“They knew something had to change, but they also didn't want to stop supporting the Queen.”

At one point in the conversation Mr Scobie also made note of the fact that, “One can't help but wonder if things might have been different if a family member or two had stood up for them during the darkest times.”

All in all, “To say they were crushed is an understatement. It's a decision that the couple still feel wasn't necessary,” he also added before signing off.