 
Geo News

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel marriage needs a lot of 'healing'

'Stressed' Justin Timberlake is trying to gain Jessica Biel's trust back

By
Web Desk
|

October 31, 2024

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel marriage needs a lot of healing
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel marriage needs a lot of 'healing'

Justin Timberlake is trying hard to wife Jessica Biel's trust back.

Following the Mirror singer's DWI arrest on July 18, it was reported that his wife Jessica is "not happy" with him. Since then, the couple is reportedly facing challenges in their marriage.

According to a report by In Touch weekly, sources have shared that Justin is now trying to “heal” their marriage of 12 years.

"Just because Justin is committed to the marriage, it doesn’t mean Jessica is not still struggling with a lot of trust issues,” a source suggests, adding, “it is going to take a while for them to get their sizzle back because she’s still very wary of him.”

They further stated that the former NSYNC member is very wounded and stressed over the incident, adding, “even if he’s on his best behavior, there’s a kind of an awkwardness and attention around him that doesn’t really make for very romantic, sexy nights together.”

Plus, he is also very “tired” due to his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which is “taking a lot out of him.”

Although the couple “tried a big romantic date night” for their 12th wedding anniversary, it didn’t work out. "It fell a little flat because a lot of emotional issues came up. It wasn’t the carefree, sexy fun night he was banking on,” the insider said.

“He’s got more work to put in to heal their relationship before they can get back to what they once had and prove that he’s grown from this and is genuinely someone she can 100 percent trust,” the insider suggested further.

Travis Barker shares sweet moment with son amid spooky season
Travis Barker shares sweet moment with son amid spooky season
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager take spooky season to new heights
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager take spooky season to new heights
King Charles' ‘slow burning' plan for Prince Harry revealed
King Charles' ‘slow burning' plan for Prince Harry revealed
Sussex supporter recalls how Buckingham Palace left Meghan Markle all alone
Sussex supporter recalls how Buckingham Palace left Meghan Markle all alone
Jennifer Lopez embraces true self amid Jennifer Aniston rivalry: Source
Jennifer Lopez embraces true self amid Jennifer Aniston rivalry: Source
Shawn Mendes praises Camila Cabello after break-up
Shawn Mendes praises Camila Cabello after break-up
Ashley Roberts, Myleene Klass, Amber Turner reveal major transformation for spooky season
Ashley Roberts, Myleene Klass, Amber Turner reveal major transformation for spooky season
Keke Palmer slams her ex-boyfried ahead of her book launch
Keke Palmer slams her ex-boyfried ahead of her book launch