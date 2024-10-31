Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel marriage needs a lot of 'healing'

Justin Timberlake is trying hard to wife Jessica Biel's trust back.

Following the Mirror singer's DWI arrest on July 18, it was reported that his wife Jessica is "not happy" with him. Since then, the couple is reportedly facing challenges in their marriage.

According to a report by In Touch weekly, sources have shared that Justin is now trying to “heal” their marriage of 12 years.

"Just because Justin is committed to the marriage, it doesn’t mean Jessica is not still struggling with a lot of trust issues,” a source suggests, adding, “it is going to take a while for them to get their sizzle back because she’s still very wary of him.”

They further stated that the former NSYNC member is very wounded and stressed over the incident, adding, “even if he’s on his best behavior, there’s a kind of an awkwardness and attention around him that doesn’t really make for very romantic, sexy nights together.”

Plus, he is also very “tired” due to his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which is “taking a lot out of him.”

Although the couple “tried a big romantic date night” for their 12th wedding anniversary, it didn’t work out. "It fell a little flat because a lot of emotional issues came up. It wasn’t the carefree, sexy fun night he was banking on,” the insider said.

“He’s got more work to put in to heal their relationship before they can get back to what they once had and prove that he’s grown from this and is genuinely someone she can 100 percent trust,” the insider suggested further.