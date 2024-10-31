Keke Palmer slams her ex-boyfried ahead of her book launch

Keke Palmer, a renowned actress, singer, television personality, and author, shed light on her ex's comment about her Usher concert attire.

While conversing with People to promote her upcoming book The Master of Me: The Controlling, Palmer discussed what happened when she attended Usher's concert last year and how she handled the fallout with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson.

The 31-year-old author revealed that in early 2023, Palmer and Jackson seemed like a happy couple after their son Leo was born in February, but "there was a lot going on" behind the scenes even before Jackson posted a complaint on social media that July.

For those unversed, Palmer posted a video while dancing at Usher's concert, and Jackson jibed at her dressing, writing, "It's the outfit tho . . . you a mom."

The next day, her fans quickly came forward in her defense, and Palmer was "shocked " to see their support.

"I was at a photo shoot and everybody was looking all weird. I was like, 'Are y'all good?' And then I randomly was on my phone and I saw. It was so crazy. I didn't want to engage with something that wasn't reality and fan the fire," the Nope star added, reflecting on the support she received.

It is pertinent to mention that The Master of Me: The Controlling, which will be released on November 19, 2024, chronicles "her journey from a child star to a powerful, self-assured woman who has learned to navigate the complexities of fame, identity, and personal growth."