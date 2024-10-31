Shawn Mendes praises Camila Cabello after break-up

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been separated for months, but they still have a lot of respect for each other.



Dishing on this, the Lost in Japan singer told The New York Times that they are still in contact and remain on good terms, as he calls out people for thinking they may be against each other after breaking up twice.

“I have nerves just even speaking about it, just what people would say. But honestly, if something was to happen in my family and if something was to happen to me, she’d probably be the first person I call, to this day,” he said.

The Grammy-nominated singer continued, “Our relationship is teaching me what love means, in a big way.”

Initially, the pair sparked romance during their Señorita song in 2019 but called it quits after two years.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” their joint statement read.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

However, things took a turn at the 2023 Coachella as Shawn and Camila's cozy meet-up reignited reunion rumours.

However, the romance did not run much as the duo reportedly ended the relationship in June for good.