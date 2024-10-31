 
Queen guitarist admits how Led Zeppelin 'saved' them

The iconic rock band, Queen's guitarist, Brian May, revealed how they coped up with negativity and hate

October 31, 2024

Queen found solace in the bad times of Led Zeppelin.

The famous 1970 rock band’s guitarist, Brian May, made an admission that he and the rest of the Queen band members comforted themselves after reading negative reviews of their first album, by going through similar natured comments on Led Zeppelin’s albums.

Not all reports on the album were favourable and as per Rolling Stone, the Another One Bites the Dust singers had "all the tools they’ll need to lay claim to the Zep’s abdicated heavy-metal throne, and beyond that to become a truly influential force in the rock world.”

The outlet then proceeded to describe the musical works on their albums as "superb" and "a monster."

"We looked at some of the reviews for the Led Zeppelin albums that had been out at that time, some of which were appallingly bad," May said, adding, "And we thought, well, if they can run these people down, we shouldn't be too worried about being run down ourselves.”

"Being a band is a great help. I think if I'd been a solo artist, I think I'd have laid on the floor and cried. It was bad, but we had the four of us and it's like, ‘screw these guys, we know what we're doing’. That saved us,” he further admitted.

